Swedish krona to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Swiss francs is currently 0.082 today, reflecting a -0.686% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.523% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.083 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.082 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.252% decrease in value.