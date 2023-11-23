500 Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert CHF to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 chf
1,016.03 bgn

1.00000 CHF = 2.03206 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
How to convert Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.03206 BGN
5 CHF10.16030 BGN
10 CHF20.32060 BGN
20 CHF40.64120 BGN
50 CHF101.60300 BGN
100 CHF203.20600 BGN
250 CHF508.01500 BGN
500 CHF1016.03000 BGN
1000 CHF2032.06000 BGN
2000 CHF4064.12000 BGN
5000 CHF10160.30000 BGN
10000 CHF20320.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49211 CHF
5 BGN2.46056 CHF
10 BGN4.92113 CHF
20 BGN9.84226 CHF
50 BGN24.60565 CHF
100 BGN49.21130 CHF
250 BGN123.02825 CHF
500 BGN246.05650 CHF
1000 BGN492.11300 CHF
2000 BGN984.22600 CHF
5000 BGN2460.56500 CHF
10000 BGN4921.13000 CHF