250 Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs

Convert BGN to CHF at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
120.68 chf

лв1.000 BGN = SFr.0.4827 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50000.5073
Low0.47630.4763
Average0.49010.4946
Change-3.05%-3.30%
View full history

1 BGN to CHF stats

The performance of BGN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5000 and a 30 day low of 0.4763. This means the 30 day average was 0.4901. The change for BGN to CHF was -3.05.

The performance of BGN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5073 and a 90 day low of 0.4763. This means the 90 day average was 0.4946. The change for BGN to CHF was -3.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3240.78418.319
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.661.4450.85619.998
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.993
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.343

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.48272 CHF
5 BGN2.41362 CHF
10 BGN4.82723 CHF
20 BGN9.65446 CHF
50 BGN24.13615 CHF
100 BGN48.27230 CHF
250 BGN120.68075 CHF
500 BGN241.36150 CHF
1000 BGN482.72300 CHF
2000 BGN965.44600 CHF
5000 BGN2,413.61500 CHF
10000 BGN4,827.23000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.07158 BGN
5 CHF10.35790 BGN
10 CHF20.71580 BGN
20 CHF41.43160 BGN
50 CHF103.57900 BGN
100 CHF207.15800 BGN
250 CHF517.89500 BGN
500 CHF1,035.79000 BGN
1000 CHF2,071.58000 BGN
2000 CHF4,143.16000 BGN
5000 CHF10,357.90000 BGN
10000 CHF20,715.80000 BGN