250 Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs

Convert BGN to CHF at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = SFr.0.4777 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
BGN to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 BGN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48200.4857
Low0.47760.4771
Average0.47970.4806
Change-0.60%-1.59%
1 BGN to CHF stats

The performance of BGN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4820 and a 30 day low of 0.4776. This means the 30 day average was 0.4797. The change for BGN to CHF was -0.60.

The performance of BGN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4857 and a 90 day low of 0.4771. This means the 90 day average was 0.4806. The change for BGN to CHF was -1.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6951.3981.5351.3380.78918.041
1 EUR1.05911.7951.4811.6251.4170.83619.108
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9050.790.46610.645
1 CAD0.7150.6751.21211.0980.9570.56512.906

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.47771 CHF
5 BGN2.38854 CHF
10 BGN4.77708 CHF
20 BGN9.55416 CHF
50 BGN23.88540 CHF
100 BGN47.77080 CHF
250 BGN119.42700 CHF
500 BGN238.85400 CHF
1000 BGN477.70800 CHF
2000 BGN955.41600 CHF
5000 BGN2,388.54000 CHF
10000 BGN4,777.08000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.09333 BGN
5 CHF10.46665 BGN
10 CHF20.93330 BGN
20 CHF41.86660 BGN
50 CHF104.66650 BGN
100 CHF209.33300 BGN
250 CHF523.33250 BGN
500 CHF1,046.66500 BGN
1000 CHF2,093.33000 BGN
2000 CHF4,186.66000 BGN
5000 CHF10,466.65000 BGN
10000 CHF20,933.30000 BGN