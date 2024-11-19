Bulgarian lev to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Swiss francs is currently 0.478 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.183% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.480 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 0.476 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.304% increase in value.