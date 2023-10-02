10 Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs

Convert CHF to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 chf
20.20 bgn

1.00000 CHF = 2.02020 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:45 UTC
CHF to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.02020 BGN
5 CHF10.10100 BGN
10 CHF20.20200 BGN
20 CHF40.40400 BGN
50 CHF101.01000 BGN
100 CHF202.02000 BGN
250 CHF505.05000 BGN
500 CHF1010.10000 BGN
1000 CHF2020.20000 BGN
2000 CHF4040.40000 BGN
5000 CHF10101.00000 BGN
10000 CHF20202.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49500 CHF
5 BGN2.47500 CHF
10 BGN4.95000 CHF
20 BGN9.90000 CHF
50 BGN24.75000 CHF
100 BGN49.50000 CHF
250 BGN123.75000 CHF
500 BGN247.50000 CHF
1000 BGN495.00000 CHF
2000 BGN990.00000 CHF
5000 BGN2475.00000 CHF
10000 BGN4950.00000 CHF