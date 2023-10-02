5 Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs

5 chf
10.10 bgn

1.00000 CHF = 2.01998 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:46 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.01998 BGN
5 CHF10.09990 BGN
10 CHF20.19980 BGN
20 CHF40.39960 BGN
50 CHF100.99900 BGN
100 CHF201.99800 BGN
250 CHF504.99500 BGN
500 CHF1009.99000 BGN
1000 CHF2019.98000 BGN
2000 CHF4039.96000 BGN
5000 CHF10099.90000 BGN
10000 CHF20199.80000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49505 CHF
5 BGN2.47527 CHF
10 BGN4.95054 CHF
20 BGN9.90108 CHF
50 BGN24.75270 CHF
100 BGN49.50540 CHF
250 BGN123.76350 CHF
500 BGN247.52700 CHF
1000 BGN495.05400 CHF
2000 BGN990.10800 CHF
5000 BGN2475.27000 CHF
10000 BGN4950.54000 CHF