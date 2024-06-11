10 Swiss francs to Bulgarian levs

10 chf
20.31 bgn

SFr.1.000 CHF = лв2.031 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2,03094 BGN
5 CHF10,15470 BGN
10 CHF20,30940 BGN
20 CHF40,61880 BGN
50 CHF101,54700 BGN
100 CHF203,09400 BGN
250 CHF507,73500 BGN
500 CHF1.015,47000 BGN
1000 CHF2.030,94000 BGN
2000 CHF4.061,88000 BGN
5000 CHF10.154,70000 BGN
10000 CHF20.309,40000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0,49238 CHF
5 BGN2,46192 CHF
10 BGN4,92383 CHF
20 BGN9,84766 CHF
50 BGN24,61915 CHF
100 BGN49,23830 CHF
250 BGN123,09575 CHF
500 BGN246,19150 CHF
1000 BGN492,38300 CHF
2000 BGN984,76600 CHF
5000 BGN2.461,91500 CHF
10000 BGN4.923,83000 CHF