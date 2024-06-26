Romanian leu to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Ghanaian cedis is currently 3.112 today, reflecting a -0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.892% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 3.123 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 3.081 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.406% increase in value.