Convert GHS to INR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Indian rupees

5,000 ghs
28,908.75 inr

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₹5.782 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1010.7881.3521.50383.489
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2550.5770.991.161.139
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4290.8461.4521.61389.617
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.612

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indian Rupee
1 GHS5.78175 INR
5 GHS28.90875 INR
10 GHS57.81750 INR
20 GHS115.63500 INR
50 GHS289.08750 INR
100 GHS578.17500 INR
250 GHS1,445.43750 INR
500 GHS2,890.87500 INR
1000 GHS5,781.75000 INR
2000 GHS11,563.50000 INR
5000 GHS28,908.75000 INR
10000 GHS57,817.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 INR0.17296 GHS
5 INR0.86479 GHS
10 INR1.72958 GHS
20 INR3.45916 GHS
50 INR8.64790 GHS
100 INR17.29580 GHS
250 INR43.23950 GHS
300 INR51.88740 GHS
500 INR86.47900 GHS
600 INR103.77480 GHS
1000 INR172.95800 GHS
2000 INR345.91600 GHS
5000 INR864.79000 GHS
10000 INR1,729.58000 GHS
25000 INR4,323.95000 GHS
50000 INR8,647.90000 GHS
100000 INR17,295.80000 GHS
1000000 INR172,958.00000 GHS
1000000000 INR172,958,000.00000 GHS