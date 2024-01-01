South Korean wons to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert KRW to MVR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = MVR0.01108 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
KRW to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 KRW to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0118
Low0.01110.0110
Average0.01140.0114
Change-2.77%-0.50%
1 KRW to MVR stats

The performance of KRW to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for KRW to MVR was -2.77.

The performance of KRW to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for KRW to MVR was -0.50.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KRW0.01108 MVR
5 KRW0.05540 MVR
10 KRW0.11079 MVR
20 KRW0.22159 MVR
50 KRW0.55397 MVR
100 KRW1.10794 MVR
250 KRW2.76985 MVR
500 KRW5.53970 MVR
1000 KRW11.07940 MVR
2000 KRW22.15880 MVR
5000 KRW55.39700 MVR
10000 KRW110.79400 MVR
20000 KRW221.58800 MVR
30000 KRW332.38200 MVR
40000 KRW443.17600 MVR
50000 KRW553.97000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
1 MVR90.25760 KRW
5 MVR451.28800 KRW
10 MVR902.57600 KRW
20 MVR1,805.15200 KRW
50 MVR4,512.88000 KRW
100 MVR9,025.76000 KRW
250 MVR22,564.40000 KRW
500 MVR45,128.80000 KRW
1000 MVR90,257.60000 KRW
2000 MVR180,515.20000 KRW
5000 MVR451,288.00000 KRW
10000 MVR902,576.00000 KRW