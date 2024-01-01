30,000 South Korean wons to Maldivian rufiyaas
Convert KRW to MVR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to MVR conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.01108 MVR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to MVR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0118
|0.0118
|Low
|0.0111
|0.0110
|Average
|0.0114
|0.0114
|Change
|-2.77%
|-0.50%
|View full history
1 KRW to MVR stats
The performance of KRW to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for KRW to MVR was -2.77.
The performance of KRW to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for KRW to MVR was -0.50.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Maldivian rufiyaas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 KRW
|0.01108 MVR
|5 KRW
|0.05540 MVR
|10 KRW
|0.11079 MVR
|20 KRW
|0.22159 MVR
|50 KRW
|0.55397 MVR
|100 KRW
|1.10794 MVR
|250 KRW
|2.76985 MVR
|500 KRW
|5.53970 MVR
|1000 KRW
|11.07940 MVR
|2000 KRW
|22.15880 MVR
|5000 KRW
|55.39700 MVR
|10000 KRW
|110.79400 MVR
|20000 KRW
|221.58800 MVR
|30000 KRW
|332.38200 MVR
|40000 KRW
|443.17600 MVR
|50000 KRW
|553.97000 MVR
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
|1 MVR
|90.25760 KRW
|5 MVR
|451.28800 KRW
|10 MVR
|902.57600 KRW
|20 MVR
|1,805.15200 KRW
|50 MVR
|4,512.88000 KRW
|100 MVR
|9,025.76000 KRW
|250 MVR
|22,564.40000 KRW
|500 MVR
|45,128.80000 KRW
|1000 MVR
|90,257.60000 KRW
|2000 MVR
|180,515.20000 KRW
|5000 MVR
|451,288.00000 KRW
|10000 MVR
|902,576.00000 KRW