10 South Korean wons to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert KRW to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 krw
0.12 mvr

1.00000 KRW = 0.01186 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618751.095891.12291.462731.619690.94395518.7099
1 GBP1.1602611.2714105.7251.697131.879241.0952321.7081
1 USD0.912550.786535183.15651.334851.478090.8614517.0742
1 INR0.01097420.009458490.012025510.01605230.01777480.01035940.205326

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KRW0.01186 MVR
5 KRW0.05929 MVR
10 KRW0.11858 MVR
20 KRW0.23716 MVR
50 KRW0.59290 MVR
100 KRW1.18580 MVR
250 KRW2.96450 MVR
500 KRW5.92900 MVR
1000 KRW11.85800 MVR
2000 KRW23.71600 MVR
5000 KRW59.29000 MVR
10000 KRW118.58000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
1 MVR84.33110 KRW
5 MVR421.65550 KRW
10 MVR843.31100 KRW
20 MVR1686.62200 KRW
50 MVR4216.55500 KRW
100 MVR8433.11000 KRW
250 MVR21082.77500 KRW
500 MVR42165.55000 KRW
1000 MVR84331.10000 KRW
2000 MVR168662.20000 KRW
5000 MVR421655.50000 KRW
10000 MVR843311.00000 KRW