South Korean wons to Namibian dollars today

Convert KRW to NAD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $0.01290 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
KRW to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NAD
1 KRW to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01320.0135
Low0.01280.0128
Average0.01300.0132
Change-0.87%-2.83%
1 KRW to NAD stats

The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0128. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to NAD was -0.87.

The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0132. The change for KRW to NAD was -2.83.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77384.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6581.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7530.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7320.8774.726

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
1 KRW0.01290 NAD
5 KRW0.06448 NAD
10 KRW0.12897 NAD
20 KRW0.25794 NAD
50 KRW0.64485 NAD
100 KRW1.28969 NAD
250 KRW3.22422 NAD
500 KRW6.44845 NAD
1000 KRW12.89690 NAD
2000 KRW25.79380 NAD
5000 KRW64.48450 NAD
10000 KRW128.96900 NAD
20000 KRW257.93800 NAD
30000 KRW386.90700 NAD
40000 KRW515.87600 NAD
50000 KRW644.84500 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NAD77.53810 KRW
5 NAD387.69050 KRW
10 NAD775.38100 KRW
20 NAD1,550.76200 KRW
50 NAD3,876.90500 KRW
100 NAD7,753.81000 KRW
250 NAD19,384.52500 KRW
500 NAD38,769.05000 KRW
1000 NAD77,538.10000 KRW
2000 NAD155,076.20000 KRW
5000 NAD387,690.50000 KRW
10000 NAD775,381.00000 KRW