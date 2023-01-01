50 South Korean wons to Namibian dollars

Convert KRW to NAD at the real exchange rate

50 krw
0.71 nad

1.00000 KRW = 0.01412 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.912551.334951.478520.78662783.14931.32917.1349
1 EUR1.0958511.46291.620240.86202591.11921.456497.81878
1 CAD0.7490920.68357111.107550.58925662.28650.9956185.34469
1 AUD0.676350.6171920.90289310.53203556.2380.8989374.82569

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
1 KRW0.01412 NAD
5 KRW0.07059 NAD
10 KRW0.14118 NAD
20 KRW0.28236 NAD
50 KRW0.70589 NAD
100 KRW1.41178 NAD
250 KRW3.52945 NAD
500 KRW7.05890 NAD
1000 KRW14.11780 NAD
2000 KRW28.23560 NAD
5000 KRW70.58900 NAD
10000 KRW141.17800 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NAD70.83250 KRW
5 NAD354.16250 KRW
10 NAD708.32500 KRW
20 NAD1416.65000 KRW
50 NAD3541.62500 KRW
100 NAD7083.25000 KRW
250 NAD17708.12500 KRW
500 NAD35416.25000 KRW
1000 NAD70832.50000 KRW
2000 NAD141665.00000 KRW
5000 NAD354162.50000 KRW
10000 NAD708325.00000 KRW