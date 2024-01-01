Convert KRW to NAD at the real exchange rate
50 South Korean wons to Namibian dollars
|1 KRW to NAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0139
|0.0140
|Low
|0.0129
|0.0129
|Average
|0.0133
|0.0135
|Change
|-3.01%
|-5.72%
1 KRW to NAD stats
The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0139 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0133. The change for KRW to NAD was -3.01.
The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0140 and a 90 day low of 0.0129. This means the 90 day average was 0.0135. The change for KRW to NAD was -5.72.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,01318 NAD
|5 KRW
|0,06589 NAD
|10 KRW
|0,13177 NAD
|20 KRW
|0,26355 NAD
|50 KRW
|0,65886 NAD
|100 KRW
|1,31773 NAD
|250 KRW
|3,29432 NAD
|500 KRW
|6,58865 NAD
|1000 KRW
|13,17730 NAD
|2000 KRW
|26,35460 NAD
|5000 KRW
|65,88650 NAD
|10000 KRW
|131,77300 NAD
|20000 KRW
|263,54600 NAD
|30000 KRW
|395,31900 NAD
|40000 KRW
|527,09200 NAD
|50000 KRW
|658,86500 NAD
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 NAD
|75,88790 KRW
|5 NAD
|379,43950 KRW
|10 NAD
|758,87900 KRW
|20 NAD
|1.517,75800 KRW
|50 NAD
|3.794,39500 KRW
|100 NAD
|7.588,79000 KRW
|250 NAD
|18.971,97500 KRW
|500 NAD
|37.943,95000 KRW
|1000 NAD
|75.887,90000 KRW
|2000 NAD
|151.775,80000 KRW
|5000 NAD
|379.439,50000 KRW
|10000 NAD
|758.879,00000 KRW