Convert KRW to NAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 South Korean wons to Namibian dollars

5,000 krw
65.89 nad

₩1.000 KRW = $0.01318 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01390.0140
Low0.01290.0129
Average0.01330.0135
Change-3.01%-5.72%
1 KRW to NAD stats

The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0139 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0133. The change for KRW to NAD was -3.01.

The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0140 and a 90 day low of 0.0129. This means the 90 day average was 0.0135. The change for KRW to NAD was -5.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
1 KRW0,01318 NAD
5 KRW0,06589 NAD
10 KRW0,13177 NAD
20 KRW0,26355 NAD
50 KRW0,65886 NAD
100 KRW1,31773 NAD
250 KRW3,29432 NAD
500 KRW6,58865 NAD
1000 KRW13,17730 NAD
2000 KRW26,35460 NAD
5000 KRW65,88650 NAD
10000 KRW131,77300 NAD
20000 KRW263,54600 NAD
30000 KRW395,31900 NAD
40000 KRW527,09200 NAD
50000 KRW658,86500 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NAD75,88790 KRW
5 NAD379,43950 KRW
10 NAD758,87900 KRW
20 NAD1.517,75800 KRW
50 NAD3.794,39500 KRW
100 NAD7.588,79000 KRW
250 NAD18.971,97500 KRW
500 NAD37.943,95000 KRW
1000 NAD75.887,90000 KRW
2000 NAD151.775,80000 KRW
5000 NAD379.439,50000 KRW
10000 NAD758.879,00000 KRW