20000 South Korean wons to Namibian dollars
Convert KRW to NAD at the real exchange rate
KRW to NAD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.01289 NAD
0
|1 KRW to NAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0132
|0.0135
|Low
|0.0128
|0.0128
|Average
|0.0130
|0.0132
|Change
|-0.87%
|-2.83%
1 KRW to NAD stats
The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0128. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to NAD was -0.87.
The performance of KRW to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0132. The change for KRW to NAD was -2.83.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Namibian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.01289 NAD
|5 KRW
|0.06447 NAD
|10 KRW
|0.12893 NAD
|20 KRW
|0.25786 NAD
|50 KRW
|0.64466 NAD
|100 KRW
|1.28932 NAD
|250 KRW
|3.22330 NAD
|500 KRW
|6.44660 NAD
|1000 KRW
|12.89320 NAD
|2000 KRW
|25.78640 NAD
|5000 KRW
|64.46600 NAD
|10000 KRW
|128.93200 NAD
|20000 KRW
|257.86400 NAD
|30000 KRW
|386.79600 NAD
|40000 KRW
|515.72800 NAD
|50000 KRW
|644.66000 NAD
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 NAD
|77.56010 KRW
|5 NAD
|387.80050 KRW
|10 NAD
|775.60100 KRW
|20 NAD
|1551.20200 KRW
|50 NAD
|3878.00500 KRW
|100 NAD
|7756.01000 KRW
|250 NAD
|19390.02500 KRW
|500 NAD
|38780.05000 KRW
|1000 NAD
|77560.10000 KRW
|2000 NAD
|155120.20000 KRW
|5000 NAD
|387800.50000 KRW
|10000 NAD
|775601.00000 KRW