₩1.000 KRW = ك0.0002222 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
Updated a few seconds ago
1 KRW to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-2.82%0.49%
1 KRW to KWD stats

The performance of KRW to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for KRW to KWD was -2.82.

The performance of KRW to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for KRW to KWD was 0.49.

1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.081.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.661.4277.688
1 CAD0.7220.6711.090.55960.7470.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7240.8774.726

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KRW0.00022 KWD
5 KRW0.00111 KWD
10 KRW0.00222 KWD
20 KRW0.00444 KWD
50 KRW0.01111 KWD
100 KRW0.02222 KWD
250 KRW0.05555 KWD
500 KRW0.11109 KWD
1000 KRW0.22219 KWD
2000 KRW0.44437 KWD
5000 KRW1.11093 KWD
10000 KRW2.22186 KWD
20000 KRW4.44372 KWD
30000 KRW6.66558 KWD
40000 KRW8.88744 KWD
50000 KRW11.10930 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South Korean Won
1 KWD4,500.73000 KRW
5 KWD22,503.65000 KRW
10 KWD45,007.30000 KRW
20 KWD90,014.60000 KRW
50 KWD225,036.50000 KRW
100 KWD450,073.00000 KRW
250 KWD1,125,182.50000 KRW
500 KWD2,250,365.00000 KRW
1000 KWD4,500,730.00000 KRW
2000 KWD9,001,460.00000 KRW
5000 KWD22,503,650.00000 KRW
10000 KWD45,007,300.00000 KRW