100 Kuwaiti dinars to South Korean wons

Convert KWD to KRW at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₩4,499 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
KWD to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 KWD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,501.43004,529.3700
Low4,294.74004,294.7400
Average4,392.08404,404.6828
Change2.91%-0.48%
1 KWD to KRW stats

The performance of KWD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,501.4300 and a 30 day low of 4,294.7400. This means the 30 day average was 4,392.0840. The change for KWD to KRW was 2.91.

The performance of KWD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,529.3700 and a 90 day low of 4,294.7400. This means the 90 day average was 4,404.6828. The change for KWD to KRW was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0770.92717.7851.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3430.044
1 EUR1.07890.656119.1761.6251.7961,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7280.05210.0850.09496.1710.207

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South Korean Won
1 KWD4,499.43000 KRW
5 KWD22,497.15000 KRW
10 KWD44,994.30000 KRW
20 KWD89,988.60000 KRW
50 KWD224,971.50000 KRW
100 KWD449,943.00000 KRW
250 KWD1,124,857.50000 KRW
500 KWD2,249,715.00000 KRW
1000 KWD4,499,430.00000 KRW
2000 KWD8,998,860.00000 KRW
5000 KWD22,497,150.00000 KRW
10000 KWD44,994,300.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KRW0.00022 KWD
5 KRW0.00111 KWD
10 KRW0.00222 KWD
20 KRW0.00445 KWD
50 KRW0.01111 KWD
100 KRW0.02223 KWD
250 KRW0.05556 KWD
500 KRW0.11113 KWD
1000 KRW0.22225 KWD
2000 KRW0.44450 KWD
5000 KRW1.11125 KWD
10000 KRW2.22250 KWD
20000 KRW4.44500 KWD
30000 KRW6.66750 KWD
40000 KRW8.89000 KWD
50000 KRW11.11250 KWD