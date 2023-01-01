1 South Korean won to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert KRW to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.000 kwd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00024 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.912551.335051.477980.78653583.15781.328757.13485
1 EUR1.095811.462951.619570.86188591.12431.456047.81837
1 CAD0.7490360.68355111.107060.58914262.28820.9952815.34426
1 AUD0.67660.6174480.90329510.53216956.26460.8990324.82744

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KRW0.00024 KWD
5 KRW0.00118 KWD
10 KRW0.00237 KWD
20 KRW0.00474 KWD
50 KRW0.01184 KWD
100 KRW0.02368 KWD
250 KRW0.05919 KWD
500 KRW0.11838 KWD
1000 KRW0.23676 KWD
2000 KRW0.47352 KWD
5000 KRW1.18379 KWD
10000 KRW2.36759 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South Korean Won
1 KWD4223.71000 KRW
5 KWD21118.55000 KRW
10 KWD42237.10000 KRW
20 KWD84474.20000 KRW
50 KWD211185.50000 KRW
100 KWD422371.00000 KRW
250 KWD1055927.50000 KRW
500 KWD2111855.00000 KRW
1000 KWD4223710.00000 KRW
2000 KWD8447420.00000 KRW
5000 KWD21118550.00000 KRW
10000 KWD42237100.00000 KRW