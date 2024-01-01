South Korean wons to Croatian kunas today

Convert KRW to HRK at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = kn0.005084 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 KRW to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0054
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00520.0052
Change-3.37%0.18%
View full history

1 KRW to HRK stats

The performance of KRW to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0052. The change for KRW to HRK was -3.37.

The performance of KRW to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for KRW to HRK was 0.18.

Track market ratesView KRW to HRK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0741.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6311.4267.686
1 CAD0.7220.6711.090.55960.740.9565.151
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7030.8774.724

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Croatian Kuna
1 KRW0.00508 HRK
5 KRW0.02542 HRK
10 KRW0.05084 HRK
20 KRW0.10168 HRK
50 KRW0.25420 HRK
100 KRW0.50841 HRK
250 KRW1.27102 HRK
500 KRW2.54205 HRK
1000 KRW5.08409 HRK
2000 KRW10.16818 HRK
5000 KRW25.42045 HRK
10000 KRW50.84090 HRK
20000 KRW101.68180 HRK
30000 KRW152.52270 HRK
40000 KRW203.36360 HRK
50000 KRW254.20450 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South Korean Won
1 HRK196.69200 KRW
5 HRK983.46000 KRW
10 HRK1,966.92000 KRW
20 HRK3,933.84000 KRW
50 HRK9,834.60000 KRW
100 HRK19,669.20000 KRW
250 HRK49,173.00000 KRW
500 HRK98,346.00000 KRW
1000 HRK196,692.00000 KRW
2000 HRK393,384.00000 KRW
5000 HRK983,460.00000 KRW
10000 HRK1,966,920.00000 KRW