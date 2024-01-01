South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds today
Convert KRW to EGP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to EGP conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.03528 EGP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0369
|0.0369
|Low
|0.0353
|0.0349
|Average
|0.0361
|0.0361
|Change
|-3.26%
|0.97%
|View full history
1 KRW to EGP stats
The performance of KRW to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0369 and a 30 day low of 0.0353. This means the 30 day average was 0.0361. The change for KRW to EGP was -3.26.
The performance of KRW to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0369 and a 90 day low of 0.0349. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for KRW to EGP was 0.97.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Egyptian Pound
|1 KRW
|0.03528 EGP
|5 KRW
|0.17639 EGP
|10 KRW
|0.35277 EGP
|20 KRW
|0.70555 EGP
|50 KRW
|1.76387 EGP
|100 KRW
|3.52774 EGP
|250 KRW
|8.81935 EGP
|500 KRW
|17.63870 EGP
|1000 KRW
|35.27740 EGP
|2000 KRW
|70.55480 EGP
|5000 KRW
|176.38700 EGP
|10000 KRW
|352.77400 EGP
|20000 KRW
|705.54800 EGP
|30000 KRW
|1,058.32200 EGP
|40000 KRW
|1,411.09600 EGP
|50000 KRW
|1,763.87000 EGP
|Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South Korean Won
|1 EGP
|28.34670 KRW
|5 EGP
|141.73350 KRW
|10 EGP
|283.46700 KRW
|20 EGP
|566.93400 KRW
|50 EGP
|1,417.33500 KRW
|100 EGP
|2,834.67000 KRW
|250 EGP
|7,086.67500 KRW
|500 EGP
|14,173.35000 KRW
|1000 EGP
|28,346.70000 KRW
|2000 EGP
|56,693.40000 KRW
|5000 EGP
|141,733.50000 KRW
|10000 EGP
|283,467.00000 KRW