50,000 South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds

Convert KRW to EGP at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = E£0.03528 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
KRW to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 KRW to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03690.0369
Low0.03530.0349
Average0.03610.0361
Change-3.25%0.98%
1 KRW to EGP stats

The performance of KRW to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0369 and a 30 day low of 0.0353. This means the 30 day average was 0.0361. The change for KRW to EGP was -3.25.

The performance of KRW to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0369 and a 90 day low of 0.0349. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for KRW to EGP was 0.98.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0631.3237.128
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6331.4267.685
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7550.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7050.8774.724

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Egyptian Pound
1 KRW0.03528 EGP
5 KRW0.17640 EGP
10 KRW0.35280 EGP
20 KRW0.70560 EGP
50 KRW1.76399 EGP
100 KRW3.52798 EGP
250 KRW8.81995 EGP
500 KRW17.63990 EGP
1000 KRW35.27980 EGP
2000 KRW70.55960 EGP
5000 KRW176.39900 EGP
10000 KRW352.79800 EGP
20000 KRW705.59600 EGP
30000 KRW1,058.39400 EGP
40000 KRW1,411.19200 EGP
50000 KRW1,763.99000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South Korean Won
1 EGP28.34480 KRW
5 EGP141.72400 KRW
10 EGP283.44800 KRW
20 EGP566.89600 KRW
50 EGP1,417.24000 KRW
100 EGP2,834.48000 KRW
250 EGP7,086.20000 KRW
500 EGP14,172.40000 KRW
1000 EGP28,344.80000 KRW
2000 EGP56,689.60000 KRW
5000 EGP141,724.00000 KRW
10000 EGP283,448.00000 KRW