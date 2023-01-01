10 South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds

Convert KRW to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 krw
0.24 egp

1.00000 KRW = 0.02379 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.911851.334951.47710.78610283.14741.328157.13435
1 EUR1.0966511.463971.619870.86206591.18361.456527.82388
1 CAD0.7490920.68307311.106490.58886262.2850.9949065.34428
1 AUD0.6770.6173350.90376110.53219156.29080.8991584.82995

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Egyptian Pound
1 KRW0.02379 EGP
5 KRW0.11894 EGP
10 KRW0.23788 EGP
20 KRW0.47576 EGP
50 KRW1.18939 EGP
100 KRW2.37878 EGP
250 KRW5.94695 EGP
500 KRW11.89390 EGP
1000 KRW23.78780 EGP
2000 KRW47.57560 EGP
5000 KRW118.93900 EGP
10000 KRW237.87800 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South Korean Won
1 EGP42.03830 KRW
5 EGP210.19150 KRW
10 EGP420.38300 KRW
20 EGP840.76600 KRW
50 EGP2101.91500 KRW
100 EGP4203.83000 KRW
250 EGP10509.57500 KRW
500 EGP21019.15000 KRW
1000 EGP42038.30000 KRW
2000 EGP84076.60000 KRW
5000 EGP210191.50000 KRW
10000 EGP420383.00000 KRW