₩1.000 KRW = L$0.1393 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
0

Updated a few seconds ago
LRD
1 KRW to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14810.1481
Low0.13930.1393
Average0.14380.1445
Change-4.53%-1.24%
1 KRW to LRD stats

The performance of KRW to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1481 and a 30 day low of 0.1393. This means the 30 day average was 0.1438. The change for KRW to LRD was -4.53.

The performance of KRW to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1481 and a 90 day low of 0.1393. This means the 90 day average was 0.1445. The change for KRW to LRD was -1.24.

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77384.0741.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6661.4277.689
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7540.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7330.8774.727

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Liberian Dollar
1 KRW0.13933 LRD
5 KRW0.69664 LRD
10 KRW1.39327 LRD
20 KRW2.78654 LRD
50 KRW6.96635 LRD
100 KRW13.93270 LRD
250 KRW34.83175 LRD
500 KRW69.66350 LRD
1000 KRW139.32700 LRD
2000 KRW278.65400 LRD
5000 KRW696.63500 LRD
10000 KRW1,393.27000 LRD
20000 KRW2,786.54000 LRD
30000 KRW4,179.81000 LRD
40000 KRW5,573.08000 LRD
50000 KRW6,966.35000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 LRD7.17735 KRW
5 LRD35.88675 KRW
10 LRD71.77350 KRW
20 LRD143.54700 KRW
50 LRD358.86750 KRW
100 LRD717.73500 KRW
250 LRD1,794.33750 KRW
500 LRD3,588.67500 KRW
1000 LRD7,177.35000 KRW
2000 LRD14,354.70000 KRW
5000 LRD35,886.75000 KRW
10000 LRD71,773.50000 KRW