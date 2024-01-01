South Korean wons to Liberian dollars today
Convert KRW to LRD at the real exchange rate
KRW to LRD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.13933 LRD
0
|1 KRW to LRD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1481
|0.1481
|Low
|0.1393
|0.1393
|Average
|0.1438
|0.1445
|Change
|-4.53%
|-1.24%
|View full history
1 KRW to LRD stats
The performance of KRW to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1481 and a 30 day low of 0.1393. This means the 30 day average was 0.1438. The change for KRW to LRD was -4.53.
The performance of KRW to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1481 and a 90 day low of 0.1393. This means the 90 day average was 0.1445. The change for KRW to LRD was -1.24.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Liberian Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.13933 LRD
|5 KRW
|0.69664 LRD
|10 KRW
|1.39327 LRD
|20 KRW
|2.78654 LRD
|50 KRW
|6.96635 LRD
|100 KRW
|13.93270 LRD
|250 KRW
|34.83175 LRD
|500 KRW
|69.66350 LRD
|1000 KRW
|139.32700 LRD
|2000 KRW
|278.65400 LRD
|5000 KRW
|696.63500 LRD
|10000 KRW
|1,393.27000 LRD
|20000 KRW
|2,786.54000 LRD
|30000 KRW
|4,179.81000 LRD
|40000 KRW
|5,573.08000 LRD
|50000 KRW
|6,966.35000 LRD
|Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 LRD
|7.17735 KRW
|5 LRD
|35.88675 KRW
|10 LRD
|71.77350 KRW
|20 LRD
|143.54700 KRW
|50 LRD
|358.86750 KRW
|100 LRD
|717.73500 KRW
|250 LRD
|1,794.33750 KRW
|500 LRD
|3,588.67500 KRW
|1000 LRD
|7,177.35000 KRW
|2000 LRD
|14,354.70000 KRW
|5000 LRD
|35,886.75000 KRW
|10000 LRD
|71,773.50000 KRW