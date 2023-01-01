Brazilian reais to Liberian dollars today

Convert BRL to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
39,427.20 lrd

1.00000 BRL = 39.42720 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087590.50951.492651.674110.965218.7766
1 GBP1.1429911.243103.4511.706081.913491.1032121.4614
1 USD0.919550.804505183.22711.372551.539410.887517.2658
1 INR0.01104860.009666390.012015310.01649160.01849650.01066360.207454

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Liberian Dollar
1 BRL39.42720 LRD
5 BRL197.13600 LRD
10 BRL394.27200 LRD
20 BRL788.54400 LRD
50 BRL1971.36000 LRD
100 BRL3942.72000 LRD
250 BRL9856.80000 LRD
500 BRL19713.60000 LRD
1000 BRL39427.20000 LRD
2000 BRL78854.40000 LRD
5000 BRL197136.00000 LRD
10000 BRL394272.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 LRD0.02536 BRL
5 LRD0.12682 BRL
10 LRD0.25363 BRL
20 LRD0.50726 BRL
50 LRD1.26816 BRL
100 LRD2.53632 BRL
250 LRD6.34080 BRL
500 LRD12.68160 BRL
1000 LRD25.36320 BRL
2000 LRD50.72640 BRL
5000 LRD126.81600 BRL
10000 LRD253.63200 BRL