Convert LRD to BRL at the real exchange rate

5,000 Liberian dollars to Brazilian reais

5,000 lrd
140.40 brl

L$1.000 LRD = R$0.02808 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2290.9330.7881.35583.4131.634
1 CAD0.732113.3490.6830.5770.99261.0831.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5760.09
1 EUR1.0721.46319.53610.8441.45289.3931.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 LRD0.02808 BRL
5 LRD0.14040 BRL
10 LRD0.28081 BRL
20 LRD0.56161 BRL
50 LRD1.40404 BRL
100 LRD2.80807 BRL
250 LRD7.02018 BRL
500 LRD14.04035 BRL
1000 LRD28.08070 BRL
2000 LRD56.16140 BRL
5000 LRD140.40350 BRL
10000 LRD280.80700 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Liberian Dollar
1 BRL35.61160 LRD
5 BRL178.05800 LRD
10 BRL356.11600 LRD
20 BRL712.23200 LRD
50 BRL1,780.58000 LRD
100 BRL3,561.16000 LRD
250 BRL8,902.90000 LRD
500 BRL17,805.80000 LRD
1000 BRL35,611.60000 LRD
2000 BRL71,223.20000 LRD
5000 BRL178,058.00000 LRD
10000 BRL356,116.00000 LRD