Bulgarian levs to Liberian dollars today

Convert BGN to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
106,177 lrd

1.00000 BGN = 106.17700 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084490.27121.488451.673970.9649518.7357
1 GBP1.142611.23905103.1451.700721.91271.1025521.4077
1 USD0.922150.80707183.24531.37261.543690.8898517.2775
1 INR0.01107770.009695080.012012710.01648860.01854380.01068950.207549

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Liberian Dollar
1 BGN106.17700 LRD
5 BGN530.88500 LRD
10 BGN1061.77000 LRD
20 BGN2123.54000 LRD
50 BGN5308.85000 LRD
100 BGN10617.70000 LRD
250 BGN26544.25000 LRD
500 BGN53088.50000 LRD
1000 BGN106177.00000 LRD
2000 BGN212354.00000 LRD
5000 BGN530885.00000 LRD
10000 BGN1061770.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 LRD0.00942 BGN
5 LRD0.04709 BGN
10 LRD0.09418 BGN
20 LRD0.18837 BGN
50 LRD0.47091 BGN
100 LRD0.94183 BGN
250 LRD2.35457 BGN
500 LRD4.70914 BGN
1000 LRD9.41828 BGN
2000 LRD18.83656 BGN
5000 LRD47.09140 BGN
10000 LRD94.18280 BGN