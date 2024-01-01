South Korean wons to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KRW to JMD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = J$0.1142 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
KRW to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 KRW to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11990.1199
Low0.11420.1129
Average0.11730.1166
Change-2.69%1.01%
1 KRW to JMD stats

The performance of KRW to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1199 and a 30 day low of 0.1142. This means the 30 day average was 0.1173. The change for KRW to JMD was -2.69.

The performance of KRW to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1199 and a 90 day low of 0.1129. This means the 90 day average was 0.1166. The change for KRW to JMD was 1.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927451.384151.509090.77375484.08061.323057.1302
1 EUR1.078211.492391.62710.83426590.65571.426517.68778
1 CAD0.7224650.67006611.090270.5590160.74530.9558575.15132
1 AUD0.662650.6145890.91720710.51272855.7160.8767194.72483

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jamaican Dollar
1 KRW0.11423 JMD
5 KRW0.57115 JMD
10 KRW1.14230 JMD
20 KRW2.28460 JMD
50 KRW5.71150 JMD
100 KRW11.42300 JMD
250 KRW28.55750 JMD
500 KRW57.11500 JMD
1000 KRW114.23000 JMD
2000 KRW228.46000 JMD
5000 KRW571.15000 JMD
10000 KRW1142.30000 JMD
20000 KRW2284.60000 JMD
30000 KRW3426.90000 JMD
40000 KRW4569.20000 JMD
50000 KRW5711.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South Korean Won
1 JMD8.75426 KRW
5 JMD43.77130 KRW
10 JMD87.54260 KRW
20 JMD175.08520 KRW
50 JMD437.71300 KRW
100 JMD875.42600 KRW
250 JMD2188.56500 KRW
500 JMD4377.13000 KRW
1000 JMD8754.26000 KRW
2000 JMD17508.52000 KRW
5000 JMD43771.30000 KRW
10000 JMD87542.60000 KRW