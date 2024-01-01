50,000 South Korean wons to Jamaican dollars
Convert KRW to JMD at the real exchange rate
KRW to JMD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.11424 JMD
0
|1 KRW to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1199
|0.1199
|Low
|0.1142
|0.1129
|Average
|0.1173
|0.1166
|Change
|-2.69%
|1.01%
1 KRW to JMD stats
The performance of KRW to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1199 and a 30 day low of 0.1142. This means the 30 day average was 0.1173. The change for KRW to JMD was -2.69.
The performance of KRW to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1199 and a 90 day low of 0.1129. This means the 90 day average was 0.1166. The change for KRW to JMD was 1.01.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jamaican Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.11424 JMD
|5 KRW
|0.57122 JMD
|10 KRW
|1.14244 JMD
|20 KRW
|2.28488 JMD
|50 KRW
|5.71220 JMD
|100 KRW
|11.42440 JMD
|250 KRW
|28.56100 JMD
|500 KRW
|57.12200 JMD
|1000 KRW
|114.24400 JMD
|2000 KRW
|228.48800 JMD
|5000 KRW
|571.22000 JMD
|10000 KRW
|1,142.44000 JMD
|20000 KRW
|2,284.88000 JMD
|30000 KRW
|3,427.32000 JMD
|40000 KRW
|4,569.76000 JMD
|50000 KRW
|5,712.20000 JMD
|Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 JMD
|8.75318 KRW
|5 JMD
|43.76590 KRW
|10 JMD
|87.53180 KRW
|20 JMD
|175.06360 KRW
|50 JMD
|437.65900 KRW
|100 JMD
|875.31800 KRW
|250 JMD
|2,188.29500 KRW
|500 JMD
|4,376.59000 KRW
|1000 JMD
|8,753.18000 KRW
|2000 JMD
|17,506.36000 KRW
|5000 JMD
|43,765.90000 KRW
|10000 JMD
|87,531.80000 KRW