1 thousand Jamaican dollars to South Korean wons

Convert JMD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
8,426 krw

1.00000 JMD = 8.42627 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.3551.484011.331150.9127518.49040.785331.33835
1 JPY0.0069273710.01028030.009221360.006322910.128090.005440270.00927124
1 AUD0.6738597.273610.8969950.61505112.45980.5291950.901847
1 SGD0.75123108.4441.1148310.68567913.89050.5899641.00541

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South Korean Won
1 JMD8.42627 KRW
5 JMD42.13135 KRW
10 JMD84.26270 KRW
20 JMD168.52540 KRW
50 JMD421.31350 KRW
100 JMD842.62700 KRW
250 JMD2106.56750 KRW
500 JMD4213.13500 KRW
1000 JMD8426.27000 KRW
2000 JMD16852.54000 KRW
5000 JMD42131.35000 KRW
10000 JMD84262.70000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jamaican Dollar
1 KRW0.11868 JMD
5 KRW0.59338 JMD
10 KRW1.18676 JMD
20 KRW2.37352 JMD
50 KRW5.93380 JMD
100 KRW11.86760 JMD
250 KRW29.66900 JMD
500 KRW59.33800 JMD
1000 KRW118.67600 JMD
2000 KRW237.35200 JMD
5000 KRW593.38000 JMD
10000 KRW1186.76000 JMD