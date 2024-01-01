South Korean wons to Chilean pesos today

Convert KRW to CLP at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $0.6848 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
KRW to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CLP
1 KRW to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69520.7070
Low0.68340.6803
Average0.68840.6912
Change-0.88%-0.24%
1 KRW to CLP stats

The performance of KRW to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6952 and a 30 day low of 0.6834. This means the 30 day average was 0.6884. The change for KRW to CLP was -0.88.

The performance of KRW to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7070 and a 90 day low of 0.6803. This means the 90 day average was 0.6912. The change for KRW to CLP was -0.24.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chilean Peso
1 KRW0.68481 CLP
5 KRW3.42407 CLP
10 KRW6.84814 CLP
20 KRW13.69628 CLP
50 KRW34.24070 CLP
100 KRW68.48140 CLP
250 KRW171.20350 CLP
500 KRW342.40700 CLP
1000 KRW684.81400 CLP
2000 KRW1,369.62800 CLP
5000 KRW3,424.07000 CLP
10000 KRW6,848.14000 CLP
20000 KRW13,696.28000 CLP
30000 KRW20,544.42000 CLP
40000 KRW27,392.56000 CLP
50000 KRW34,240.70000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / South Korean Won
1 CLP1.46025 KRW
5 CLP7.30125 KRW
10 CLP14.60250 KRW
20 CLP29.20500 KRW
50 CLP73.01250 KRW
100 CLP146.02500 KRW
250 CLP365.06250 KRW
500 CLP730.12500 KRW
1000 CLP1,460.25000 KRW
2000 CLP2,920.50000 KRW
5000 CLP7,301.25000 KRW
10000 CLP14,602.50000 KRW