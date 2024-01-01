South Korean wons to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert KRW to IDR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Rp11.31 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
KRW to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

IDR
1 KRW to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.673111.9310
Low11.248711.2487
Average11.468511.5755
Change-0.69%-3.69%
1 KRW to IDR stats

The performance of KRW to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6731 and a 30 day low of 11.2487. This means the 30 day average was 11.4685. The change for KRW to IDR was -0.69.

The performance of KRW to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9310 and a 90 day low of 11.2487. This means the 90 day average was 11.5755. The change for KRW to IDR was -3.69.

How to convert South Korean wons to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KRW11.31200 IDR
5 KRW56.56000 IDR
10 KRW113.12000 IDR
20 KRW226.24000 IDR
50 KRW565.60000 IDR
100 KRW1,131.20000 IDR
250 KRW2,828.00000 IDR
500 KRW5,656.00000 IDR
1000 KRW11,312.00000 IDR
2000 KRW22,624.00000 IDR
5000 KRW56,560.00000 IDR
10000 KRW113,120.00000 IDR
20000 KRW226,240.00000 IDR
30000 KRW339,360.00000 IDR
40000 KRW452,480.00000 IDR
50000 KRW565,600.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / South Korean Won
1 IDR0.08840 KRW
5 IDR0.44201 KRW
10 IDR0.88402 KRW
20 IDR1.76804 KRW
50 IDR4.42010 KRW
100 IDR8.84020 KRW
250 IDR22.10050 KRW
500 IDR44.20100 KRW
1000 IDR88.40200 KRW
2000 IDR176.80400 KRW
5000 IDR442.01000 KRW
10000 IDR884.02000 KRW