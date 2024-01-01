South Korean wons to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert KRW to MGA at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Ar3.318 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
KRW to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MGA
1 KRW to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.45293.4529
Low3.31793.2572
Average3.38843.3786
Change-2.13%1.62%
1 KRW to MGA stats

The performance of KRW to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4529 and a 30 day low of 3.3179. This means the 30 day average was 3.3884. The change for KRW to MGA was -2.13.

The performance of KRW to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4529 and a 90 day low of 3.2572. This means the 90 day average was 3.3786. The change for KRW to MGA was 1.62.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Malagasy Ariary
1 KRW3.31794 MGA
5 KRW16.58970 MGA
10 KRW33.17940 MGA
20 KRW66.35880 MGA
50 KRW165.89700 MGA
100 KRW331.79400 MGA
250 KRW829.48500 MGA
500 KRW1,658.97000 MGA
1000 KRW3,317.94000 MGA
2000 KRW6,635.88000 MGA
5000 KRW16,589.70000 MGA
10000 KRW33,179.40000 MGA
20000 KRW66,358.80000 MGA
30000 KRW99,538.20000 MGA
40000 KRW132,717.60000 MGA
50000 KRW165,897.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / South Korean Won
1 MGA0.30139 KRW
5 MGA1.50696 KRW
10 MGA3.01392 KRW
20 MGA6.02784 KRW
50 MGA15.06960 KRW
100 MGA30.13920 KRW
250 MGA75.34800 KRW
500 MGA150.69600 KRW
1000 MGA301.39200 KRW
2000 MGA602.78400 KRW
5000 MGA1,506.96000 KRW
10000 MGA3,013.92000 KRW