Australian dollars to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert AUD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
2,937,860 mga

1.00000 AUD = 2937.86000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80606283.23250.921651.66847151.1951.37031.3485
1 GBP1.24061103.2581.143582.06991187.5731.699991.67295
1 INR0.01201450.0096844610.01107430.02004591.816540.01646350.0162016
1 EUR1.08490.8744590.298911.81013164.0451.486641.46299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 AUD2937.86000 MGA
5 AUD14689.30000 MGA
10 AUD29378.60000 MGA
20 AUD58757.20000 MGA
50 AUD146893.00000 MGA
100 AUD293786.00000 MGA
250 AUD734465.00000 MGA
500 AUD1468930.00000 MGA
1000 AUD2937860.00000 MGA
2000 AUD5875720.00000 MGA
5000 AUD14689300.00000 MGA
10000 AUD29378600.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Australian Dollar
1 MGA0.00034 AUD
5 MGA0.00170 AUD
10 MGA0.00340 AUD
20 MGA0.00681 AUD
50 MGA0.01702 AUD
100 MGA0.03404 AUD
250 MGA0.08510 AUD
500 MGA0.17019 AUD
1000 MGA0.34038 AUD
2000 MGA0.68077 AUD
5000 MGA1.70192 AUD
10000 MGA3.40384 AUD