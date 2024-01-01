Polish zloty to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert PLN to MGA at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Ar1,139 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
PLN to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MGA
1 PLN to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,189.90001,194.9200
Low1,138.58001,137.0800
Average1,163.69601,168.1562
Change-4.31%-0.60%
1 PLN to MGA stats

The performance of PLN to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,189.9000 and a 30 day low of 1,138.5800. This means the 30 day average was 1,163.6960. The change for PLN to MGA was -4.31.

The performance of PLN to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,194.9200 and a 90 day low of 1,137.0800. This means the 90 day average was 1,168.1562. The change for PLN to MGA was -0.60.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Malagasy Ariary
1 PLN1,138.68000 MGA
5 PLN5,693.40000 MGA
10 PLN11,386.80000 MGA
20 PLN22,773.60000 MGA
50 PLN56,934.00000 MGA
100 PLN113,868.00000 MGA
250 PLN284,670.00000 MGA
500 PLN569,340.00000 MGA
1000 PLN1,138,680.00000 MGA
2000 PLN2,277,360.00000 MGA
5000 PLN5,693,400.00000 MGA
10000 PLN11,386,800.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Polish Zloty
1 MGA0.00088 PLN
5 MGA0.00439 PLN
10 MGA0.00878 PLN
20 MGA0.01756 PLN
50 MGA0.04391 PLN
100 MGA0.08782 PLN
250 MGA0.21955 PLN
500 MGA0.43911 PLN
1000 MGA0.87821 PLN
2000 MGA1.75642 PLN
5000 MGA4.39105 PLN
10000 MGA8.78210 PLN