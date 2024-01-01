South Korean wons to Pakistani rupees today
Convert KRW to PKR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to PKR conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.20137 PKR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to PKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2122
|0.2122
|Low
|0.2014
|0.2011
|Average
|0.2068
|0.2069
|Change
|-3.35%
|0.11%
|View full history
1 KRW to PKR stats
The performance of KRW to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2122 and a 30 day low of 0.2014. This means the 30 day average was 0.2068. The change for KRW to PKR was -3.35.
The performance of KRW to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2122 and a 90 day low of 0.2011. This means the 90 day average was 0.2069. The change for KRW to PKR was 0.11.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Pakistani rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
|1 KRW
|0.20137 PKR
|5 KRW
|1.00684 PKR
|10 KRW
|2.01368 PKR
|20 KRW
|4.02736 PKR
|50 KRW
|10.06840 PKR
|100 KRW
|20.13680 PKR
|250 KRW
|50.34200 PKR
|500 KRW
|100.68400 PKR
|1000 KRW
|201.36800 PKR
|2000 KRW
|402.73600 PKR
|5000 KRW
|1,006.84000 PKR
|10000 KRW
|2,013.68000 PKR
|20000 KRW
|4,027.36000 PKR
|30000 KRW
|6,041.04000 PKR
|40000 KRW
|8,054.72000 PKR
|50000 KRW
|10,068.40000 PKR