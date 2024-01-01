40,000 South Korean wons to Pakistani rupees

Convert KRW to PKR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.2014 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 KRW to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21220.2122
Low0.20140.2011
Average0.20680.2069
Change-3.34%0.12%
View full history

1 KRW to PKR stats

The performance of KRW to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2122 and a 30 day low of 0.2014. This means the 30 day average was 0.2068. The change for KRW to PKR was -3.34.

The performance of KRW to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2122 and a 90 day low of 0.2011. This means the 90 day average was 0.2069. The change for KRW to PKR was 0.12.

Track market ratesView KRW to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0771.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.6571.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7560.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7430.8774.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Pakistani Rupee
1 KRW0.20138 PKR
5 KRW1.00688 PKR
10 KRW2.01375 PKR
20 KRW4.02750 PKR
50 KRW10.06875 PKR
100 KRW20.13750 PKR
250 KRW50.34375 PKR
500 KRW100.68750 PKR
1000 KRW201.37500 PKR
2000 KRW402.75000 PKR
5000 KRW1,006.87500 PKR
10000 KRW2,013.75000 PKR
20000 KRW4,027.50000 PKR
30000 KRW6,041.25000 PKR
40000 KRW8,055.00000 PKR
50000 KRW10,068.75000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / South Korean Won
1 PKR4.96586 KRW
5 PKR24.82930 KRW
10 PKR49.65860 KRW
20 PKR99.31720 KRW
50 PKR248.29300 KRW
100 PKR496.58600 KRW
250 PKR1,241.46500 KRW
500 PKR2,482.93000 KRW
1000 PKR4,965.86000 KRW
2000 PKR9,931.72000 KRW
5000 PKR24,829.30000 KRW
10000 PKR49,658.60000 KRW