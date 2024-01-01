South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms today
Convert KRW to KGS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to KGS conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.06144 KGS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0642
|0.0646
|Low
|0.0614
|0.0609
|Average
|0.0629
|0.0630
|Change
|-2.51%
|0.13%
|View full history
1 KRW to KGS stats
The performance of KRW to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0642 and a 30 day low of 0.0614. This means the 30 day average was 0.0629. The change for KRW to KGS was -2.51.
The performance of KRW to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0646 and a 90 day low of 0.0609. This means the 90 day average was 0.0630. The change for KRW to KGS was 0.13.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kyrgystani Som
|1 KRW
|0.06144 KGS
|5 KRW
|0.30720 KGS
|10 KRW
|0.61440 KGS
|20 KRW
|1.22880 KGS
|50 KRW
|3.07201 KGS
|100 KRW
|6.14401 KGS
|250 KRW
|15.36003 KGS
|500 KRW
|30.72005 KGS
|1000 KRW
|61.44010 KGS
|2000 KRW
|122.88020 KGS
|5000 KRW
|307.20050 KGS
|10000 KRW
|614.40100 KGS
|20000 KRW
|1,228.80200 KGS
|30000 KRW
|1,843.20300 KGS
|40000 KRW
|2,457.60400 KGS
|50000 KRW
|3,072.00500 KGS
|Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South Korean Won
|1 KGS
|16.27600 KRW
|5 KGS
|81.38000 KRW
|10 KGS
|162.76000 KRW
|20 KGS
|325.52000 KRW
|50 KGS
|813.80000 KRW
|100 KGS
|1,627.60000 KRW
|250 KGS
|4,069.00000 KRW
|500 KGS
|8,138.00000 KRW
|1000 KGS
|16,276.00000 KRW
|2000 KGS
|32,552.00000 KRW
|5000 KGS
|81,380.00000 KRW
|10000 KGS
|162,760.00000 KRW