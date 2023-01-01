500 South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms

Convert KRW to KGS at the real exchange rate

500 krw
34.28 kgs

1.00000 KRW = 0.06856 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.912451.335051.478090.7863883.15541.328757.1346
1 EUR1.0959511.463151.619910.8618491.13421.456247.81916
1 CAD0.7490360.68345811.107140.58902762.28640.9952815.34407
1 AUD0.676550.6173180.90322810.53202556.25880.8989664.82691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kyrgystani Som
1 KRW0.06856 KGS
5 KRW0.34280 KGS
10 KRW0.68560 KGS
20 KRW1.37120 KGS
50 KRW3.42799 KGS
100 KRW6.85598 KGS
250 KRW17.13995 KGS
500 KRW34.27990 KGS
1000 KRW68.55980 KGS
2000 KRW137.11960 KGS
5000 KRW342.79900 KGS
10000 KRW685.59800 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South Korean Won
1 KGS14.58580 KRW
5 KGS72.92900 KRW
10 KGS145.85800 KRW
20 KGS291.71600 KRW
50 KGS729.29000 KRW
100 KGS1458.58000 KRW
250 KGS3646.45000 KRW
500 KGS7292.90000 KRW
1000 KGS14585.80000 KRW
2000 KGS29171.60000 KRW
5000 KGS72929.00000 KRW
10000 KGS145858.00000 KRW