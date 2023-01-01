5000 Kyrgystani soms to South Korean wons

Convert KGS to KRW at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
73,053 krw

1.00000 KGS = 14.61050 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7859471.334251.480490.9112583.11373.67250.86075
1 GBP1.2723511.697631.883711.15943105.754.672711.09516
1 CAD0.7494850.58905511.109610.68299562.29242.752480.645119
1 AUD0.675450.5308680.90121910.61552856.13912.480590.581394

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South Korean Won
1 KGS14.61050 KRW
5 KGS73.05250 KRW
10 KGS146.10500 KRW
20 KGS292.21000 KRW
50 KGS730.52500 KRW
100 KGS1461.05000 KRW
250 KGS3652.62500 KRW
500 KGS7305.25000 KRW
1000 KGS14610.50000 KRW
2000 KGS29221.00000 KRW
5000 KGS73052.50000 KRW
10000 KGS146105.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kyrgystani Som
1 KRW0.06844 KGS
5 KRW0.34222 KGS
10 KRW0.68444 KGS
20 KRW1.36888 KGS
50 KRW3.42220 KGS
100 KRW6.84439 KGS
250 KRW17.11097 KGS
500 KRW34.22195 KGS
1000 KRW68.44390 KGS
2000 KRW136.88780 KGS
5000 KRW342.21950 KGS
10000 KRW684.43900 KGS