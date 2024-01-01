40,000 South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms

Convert KRW to KGS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Лв0.06144 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
KRW to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 KRW to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06420.0646
Low0.06140.0609
Average0.06290.0630
Change-2.51%0.13%
1 KRW to KGS stats

The performance of KRW to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0642 and a 30 day low of 0.0614. This means the 30 day average was 0.0629. The change for KRW to KGS was -2.51.

The performance of KRW to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0646 and a 90 day low of 0.0609. This means the 90 day average was 0.0630. The change for KRW to KGS was 0.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0751.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6541.4277.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7460.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7210.8774.726

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kyrgystani Som
1 KRW0.06144 KGS
5 KRW0.30720 KGS
10 KRW0.61440 KGS
20 KRW1.22880 KGS
50 KRW3.07201 KGS
100 KRW6.14401 KGS
250 KRW15.36003 KGS
500 KRW30.72005 KGS
1000 KRW61.44010 KGS
2000 KRW122.88020 KGS
5000 KRW307.20050 KGS
10000 KRW614.40100 KGS
20000 KRW1,228.80200 KGS
30000 KRW1,843.20300 KGS
40000 KRW2,457.60400 KGS
50000 KRW3,072.00500 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South Korean Won
1 KGS16.27600 KRW
5 KGS81.38000 KRW
10 KGS162.76000 KRW
20 KGS325.52000 KRW
50 KGS813.80000 KRW
100 KGS1,627.60000 KRW
250 KGS4,069.00000 KRW
500 KGS8,138.00000 KRW
1000 KGS16,276.00000 KRW
2000 KGS32,552.00000 KRW
5000 KGS81,380.00000 KRW
10000 KGS162,760.00000 KRW