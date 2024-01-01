South Korean wons to Danish kroner today
Convert KRW to DKK at the real exchange rate
KRW to DKK conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00501 DKK
0
|1 KRW to DKK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0051
|0.0051
|Low
|0.0050
|0.0050
|Average
|0.0051
|0.0050
|Change
|-0.42%
|0.76%
1 KRW to DKK stats
The performance of KRW to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0050. This means the 30 day average was 0.0051. The change for KRW to DKK was -0.42.
The performance of KRW to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0051 and a 90 day low of 0.0050. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for KRW to DKK was 0.76.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Danish Krone
|1 KRW
|0.00501 DKK
|5 KRW
|0.02505 DKK
|10 KRW
|0.05010 DKK
|20 KRW
|0.10019 DKK
|50 KRW
|0.25048 DKK
|100 KRW
|0.50097 DKK
|250 KRW
|1.25241 DKK
|500 KRW
|2.50483 DKK
|1000 KRW
|5.00965 DKK
|2000 KRW
|10.01930 DKK
|5000 KRW
|25.04825 DKK
|10000 KRW
|50.09650 DKK
|20000 KRW
|100.19300 DKK
|30000 KRW
|150.28950 DKK
|40000 KRW
|200.38600 DKK
|50000 KRW
|250.48250 DKK
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / South Korean Won
|1 DKK
|199.61500 KRW
|5 DKK
|998.07500 KRW
|10 DKK
|1,996.15000 KRW
|20 DKK
|3,992.30000 KRW
|50 DKK
|9,980.75000 KRW
|100 DKK
|19,961.50000 KRW
|250 DKK
|49,903.75000 KRW
|500 DKK
|99,807.50000 KRW
|1000 DKK
|199,615.00000 KRW
|2000 DKK
|399,230.00000 KRW
|5000 DKK
|998,075.00000 KRW
|10000 DKK
|1,996,150.00000 KRW