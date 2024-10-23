1 thousand Danish kroner to South Korean wons
Convert DKK to KRW at the real exchange rate
DKK to KRW conversion chart
1 DKK = 200.13300 KRW
|1 DKK to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|200.1330
|201.5450
|Low
|196.1570
|196.1570
|Average
|198.0411
|198.7707
|Change
|0.68%
|-0.50%
|View full history
1 DKK to KRW stats
The performance of DKK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 200.1330 and a 30 day low of 196.1570. This means the 30 day average was 198.0411. The change for DKK to KRW was 0.68.
The performance of DKK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 201.5450 and a 90 day low of 196.1570. This means the 90 day average was 198.7707. The change for DKK to KRW was -0.50.
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / South Korean Won
|1 DKK
|200.13300 KRW
|5 DKK
|1,000.66500 KRW
|10 DKK
|2,001.33000 KRW
|20 DKK
|4,002.66000 KRW
|50 DKK
|10,006.65000 KRW
|100 DKK
|20,013.30000 KRW
|250 DKK
|50,033.25000 KRW
|500 DKK
|100,066.50000 KRW
|1000 DKK
|200,133.00000 KRW
|2000 DKK
|400,266.00000 KRW
|5000 DKK
|1,000,665.00000 KRW
|10000 DKK
|2,001,330.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Danish Krone
|1 KRW
|0.00500 DKK
|5 KRW
|0.02498 DKK
|10 KRW
|0.04997 DKK
|20 KRW
|0.09993 DKK
|50 KRW
|0.24983 DKK
|100 KRW
|0.49967 DKK
|250 KRW
|1.24917 DKK
|500 KRW
|2.49834 DKK
|1000 KRW
|4.99667 DKK
|2000 KRW
|9.99334 DKK
|5000 KRW
|24.98335 DKK
|10000 KRW
|49.96670 DKK
|20000 KRW
|99.93340 DKK
|30000 KRW
|149.90010 DKK
|40000 KRW
|199.86680 DKK
|50000 KRW
|249.83350 DKK