South Korean wons to Macanese patacas today
Convert KRW to MOP at the real exchange rate
KRW to MOP conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00580 MOP
0
|1 KRW to MOP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0061
|0.0061
|Low
|0.0058
|0.0058
|Average
|0.0060
|0.0060
|Change
|-3.51%
|-0.22%
|View full history
1 KRW to MOP stats
The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for KRW to MOP was -3.51.
The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for KRW to MOP was -0.22.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
|1 KRW
|0.00580 MOP
|5 KRW
|0.02900 MOP
|10 KRW
|0.05800 MOP
|20 KRW
|0.11600 MOP
|50 KRW
|0.29000 MOP
|100 KRW
|0.58000 MOP
|250 KRW
|1.44999 MOP
|500 KRW
|2.89998 MOP
|1000 KRW
|5.79995 MOP
|2000 KRW
|11.59990 MOP
|5000 KRW
|28.99975 MOP
|10000 KRW
|57.99950 MOP
|20000 KRW
|115.99900 MOP
|30000 KRW
|173.99850 MOP
|40000 KRW
|231.99800 MOP
|50000 KRW
|289.99750 MOP
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
|1 MOP
|172.41500 KRW
|5 MOP
|862.07500 KRW
|10 MOP
|1,724.15000 KRW
|20 MOP
|3,448.30000 KRW
|50 MOP
|8,620.75000 KRW
|100 MOP
|17,241.50000 KRW
|250 MOP
|43,103.75000 KRW
|500 MOP
|86,207.50000 KRW
|1000 MOP
|172,415.00000 KRW
|2000 MOP
|344,830.00000 KRW
|5000 MOP
|862,075.00000 KRW
|10000 MOP
|1,724,150.00000 KRW