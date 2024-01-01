50,000 South Korean wons to Macanese patacas

Convert KRW to MOP at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = MOP$0.005800 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
KRW to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MOP
1 KRW to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0061
Low0.00580.0058
Average0.00600.0060
Change-3.51%-0.22%
1 KRW to MOP stats

The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for KRW to MOP was -3.51.

The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for KRW to MOP was -0.22.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0.00580 MOP
5 KRW0.02900 MOP
10 KRW0.05800 MOP
20 KRW0.11600 MOP
50 KRW0.29000 MOP
100 KRW0.58000 MOP
250 KRW1.44999 MOP
500 KRW2.89998 MOP
1000 KRW5.79995 MOP
2000 KRW11.59990 MOP
5000 KRW28.99975 MOP
10000 KRW57.99950 MOP
20000 KRW115.99900 MOP
30000 KRW173.99850 MOP
40000 KRW231.99800 MOP
50000 KRW289.99750 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP172.41500 KRW
5 MOP862.07500 KRW
10 MOP1,724.15000 KRW
20 MOP3,448.30000 KRW
50 MOP8,620.75000 KRW
100 MOP17,241.50000 KRW
250 MOP43,103.75000 KRW
500 MOP86,207.50000 KRW
1000 MOP172,415.00000 KRW
2000 MOP344,830.00000 KRW
5000 MOP862,075.00000 KRW
10000 MOP1,724,150.00000 KRW