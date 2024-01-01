Convert KRW to MOP at the real exchange rate
South Korean wons to Macanese patacas today
|1 KRW to MOP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0059
|0.0060
|Low
|0.0058
|0.0058
|Average
|0.0058
|0.0059
|Change
|-0.01%
|-2.04%
1 KRW to MOP stats
The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0059 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for KRW to MOP was -0.01.
The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for KRW to MOP was -2.04.
How to convert South Korean wons to Macanese patacas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
|1 KRW
|0,00582 MOP
|5 KRW
|0,02911 MOP
|10 KRW
|0,05823 MOP
|20 KRW
|0,11645 MOP
|50 KRW
|0,29114 MOP
|100 KRW
|0,58227 MOP
|250 KRW
|1,45568 MOP
|500 KRW
|2,91136 MOP
|1000 KRW
|5,82271 MOP
|2000 KRW
|11,64542 MOP
|5000 KRW
|29,11355 MOP
|10000 KRW
|58,22710 MOP
|20000 KRW
|116,45420 MOP
|30000 KRW
|174,68130 MOP
|40000 KRW
|232,90840 MOP
|50000 KRW
|291,13550 MOP
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
|1 MOP
|171,74100 KRW
|5 MOP
|858,70500 KRW
|10 MOP
|1.717,41000 KRW
|20 MOP
|3.434,82000 KRW
|50 MOP
|8.587,05000 KRW
|100 MOP
|17.174,10000 KRW
|250 MOP
|42.935,25000 KRW
|500 MOP
|85.870,50000 KRW
|1000 MOP
|171.741,00000 KRW
|2000 MOP
|343.482,00000 KRW
|5000 MOP
|858.705,00000 KRW
|10000 MOP
|1.717.410,00000 KRW