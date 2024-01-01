Convert KRW to MOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 South Korean wons to Macanese patacas

2,000 krw
11.65 mop

₩1.000 KRW = MOP$0.005823 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00590.0060
Low0.00580.0058
Average0.00580.0059
Change-0.01%-2.04%
1 KRW to MOP stats

The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0059 and a 30 day low of 0.0058. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for KRW to MOP was -0.01.

The performance of KRW to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0058. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for KRW to MOP was -2.04.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0,00582 MOP
5 KRW0,02911 MOP
10 KRW0,05823 MOP
20 KRW0,11645 MOP
50 KRW0,29114 MOP
100 KRW0,58227 MOP
250 KRW1,45568 MOP
500 KRW2,91136 MOP
1000 KRW5,82271 MOP
2000 KRW11,64542 MOP
5000 KRW29,11355 MOP
10000 KRW58,22710 MOP
20000 KRW116,45420 MOP
30000 KRW174,68130 MOP
40000 KRW232,90840 MOP
50000 KRW291,13550 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP171,74100 KRW
5 MOP858,70500 KRW
10 MOP1.717,41000 KRW
20 MOP3.434,82000 KRW
50 MOP8.587,05000 KRW
100 MOP17.174,10000 KRW
250 MOP42.935,25000 KRW
500 MOP85.870,50000 KRW
1000 MOP171.741,00000 KRW
2000 MOP343.482,00000 KRW
5000 MOP858.705,00000 KRW
10000 MOP1.717.410,00000 KRW