Convert CZK to MOP at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Macanese patacas today

10,000 czk
3,503.27 mop

Kč1.000 CZK = MOP$0.3503 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,478.164.33589.83634.8060.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.974.03283.56432.3760.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,754.125.144106.60741.3041.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

How to convert Czech korunas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macanese Pataca
1 CZK0,35033 MOP
5 CZK1,75164 MOP
10 CZK3,50327 MOP
20 CZK7,00654 MOP
50 CZK17,51635 MOP
100 CZK35,03270 MOP
250 CZK87,58175 MOP
500 CZK175,16350 MOP
1000 CZK350,32700 MOP
2000 CZK700,65400 MOP
5000 CZK1.751,63500 MOP
10000 CZK3.503,27000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MOP2,85447 CZK
5 MOP14,27235 CZK
10 MOP28,54470 CZK
20 MOP57,08940 CZK
50 MOP142,72350 CZK
100 MOP285,44700 CZK
250 MOP713,61750 CZK
500 MOP1.427,23500 CZK
1000 MOP2.854,47000 CZK
2000 MOP5.708,94000 CZK
5000 MOP14.272,35000 CZK
10000 MOP28.544,70000 CZK